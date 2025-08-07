Love said Wednesday that he wants to scramble more this season, rather than settling for check-downs, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Love and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich both are on board with the QB scrambling more often, although Love noted that his lack of rushing last year was partially a product of an MCL sprain and groin injury limiting his mobility for the first half of the season. He ultimately scrambled 12 times on 451 dropbacks (2.7 percent), down from 22 scrambles on 631 dropbacks (3.5 percent) the year before, dropping from 14.5 rushing yards per game and four TDs in 2023 to just 5.5 yards per game and one TD in 2024. Love otherwise remained efficient on a per-play basis, but his fantasy value took a nosedive with the Packers becoming more reliant on their running game -- both in general and near the goal line. A healthier season from Love combined with a solid showing from rookie wideout Matthew Golden could inspire Packers coach Matt LaFleur to open things back up and throw the ball around some like he did in 2023.