Love completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 234 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 28-21 win over Chicago.

Love followed up his four-score outing from Thanksgiving with Sunday's three-touchdown effort in another win over a division foe. The 26-year-old also threw his fourth interception of the season, but it barely dented his 120.7 passer rating against the Bears. Love has completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,028 passing yards while generating 22 touchdowns and six turnovers across 13 starts in 2025. With his midseason cold spell in the rear-view mirror, Love is looking like a startable fantasy asset again as the fantasy playoffs approach.