Packers' Jordan Love: Hurts left shoulder
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Love was forced out of Sunday's game against the Giants after sustaining a left shoulder injury.
Before headed to the locker room to get his non-throwing shoulder checked out, Love completed one of his four passes for minus-1 yard and carried twice for seven yards before the injury. Malik Willis has taken over at QB for the Packers.
