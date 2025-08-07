Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that he intends for all four of Green Bay's quarterbacks, including Love, to get "meaningful reps" during Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.

Love and the Packers' starters may not play more than a handful of series Saturday, especially if the plan is for all of Malik Willis, Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma to get significant playing time, but it will be interesting to see the 26-year-old in action with rookie first-round wideout Matthew Golden, who already seems to have played his way into a starting role alongside Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and TE Tucker Kraft. Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Love intends to run more this season rather than look for check-downs, which portends a higher fantasy ceiling after an MCL sprain and groin injury limited his scrambling abilities in 2024.