Packers' Jordan Love: Inactive for opener
RotoWire Staff
Love is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Vikings.
Love will not have any chance to make his NFL debut in Week 1, which comes as little surprise given he heads into the season behind both Aaron Rodgers and Tim Boyle on the Packers' depth chart.
