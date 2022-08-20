Love completed 12 of 24 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown in Friday's 20-10 preseason win over the Saints. He also added 13 rushing yards.

Love got the start with Aaron Rodgers resting. He showed glimpses of promise, particularly on a 14-play drive that resulted in a touchdown. During that possession, Love connected with four different receivers and pushed the ball down the field for gains of 17 and 15 yards. On the other hand, he still had long spells of inconsistency, as evidenced by his 50 percent completion rate. Once the regular season rolls around, Love will be locked into the backup role.