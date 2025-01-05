Love sustained a right elbow injury during Sunday's game versus the Bears.
Love seemed to get injured while trying to get the ball to RB Josh Jacobs in a crowded backfield early in the second quarter. Love was seen being tended to on the sideline before the Packers deemed him questionable to return. Malik Willis will direct the offense for as long as Love is sidelined.
