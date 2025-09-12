Love completed 19 of 31 passes for 292 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding three rushes for 12 yards in the Packers' 27-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

Love's 9.4 yards per attempt tells the story of his ability to pierce the Commanders secondary for chunk plays throughout the night, despite losing Jayden Reed to a shoulder injury in the first quarter on a touchdown pass nullified by penalty. Love's notable completions included 23- and 57-yard connections with tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, respectively, as well as a 37-yard strike to Malik Heath. Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs (five yards) and Kraft (eight yards) were on the receiving end of Love's pair of scoring tosses, and the quarterback finished the night having connected with six different pass catchers overall. Love now has a 4:0 TD:INT and six completions of 20-plus yards through two games, affording him massive momentum heading into a Week 3 road matchup against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 21.