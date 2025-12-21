Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Sunday that Love suffered a concussion during Saturday's loss at Chicago, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Love's diagnosis already was known when he was ruled out for the rest of Week 16 action, but he now will need to increase his activity level as this coming week goes on and also gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play next Saturday against the Ravens. The Packers will post their first Week 17 injury report Tuesday, at which point the statuses of both Love and backup QB Malik Willis (shoulder) -- who is "pretty sore" following Saturday's game, as LaFleur told Hodkiewicz -- may gain some clarity. Green Bay currently has a quarterback (Clayton Tune) on the practice squad, but LaFleur relayed that RB Josh Jacobs and WR Jayden Reed are emergency options at the position if such a scenario arose.