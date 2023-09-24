Love completed 22 of 44 passes for 259 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 18-17 win over the Saints. He also rushed nine times for 39 yards and another touchdown.

Love drove Green Bay back from a 17-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter, making big plays with both his arm and legs. His first touchdown came on a one-yard run, after which Love passed for a successful two-point conversion. On his next series, Love had a 24-yard scramble before connecting with Romeo Doubs for an eight-yard touchdown with just under three minutes remaining. Although he missed a few open throws during the contest and has completed only 53 percent of his passes on the season, Love will nonetheless be riding high after a dramatic victory in his first start at Lambeau Field. Furthermore, he stands of chance of getting playmakers Aaron Jones (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) back for Week 4's Thursday night visit from the Lions.