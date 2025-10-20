Packers' Jordan Love: Leads late rally over Cards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Love completed 19 of 29 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Cardinals. He added 22 rushing yards on four carries.
The Packers' offense slept through the first half, managing only two field goals, but Love was able to get thing going after halftime as the team rallied from a 13-6 deficit with three second-half TDs, including a seven-yard TD pass to Tucker Kraft. Love has had an efficient start to the season, posting a 10:2 TD:INT through six games, but he's thrown a single touchdown in three of his last four starts. He may need to be more productive in Week 8 as the Packers have a showdown with Aaron Rodgers and his new club, the Steelers.
