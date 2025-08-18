Love (thumb) is returning to practice Monday but backup quarterback Malik Willis will open first-team reps under center, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Love's left thumb remains heavily taped in a soft cast, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur already indicated that he wouldn't be a candidate to return to 11-on-11 reps this week. LaFleur did say Green Bay is considering making some alterations to 7-on-7 drills that would allow Love to participate, however, so it's possible he gets some team work in, but a timetable for the starting quarterback's full clearance remains undetermined. Love likely won't a candidate to suit up for Saturday's preseason finale against the Seahawks, however, as the Packers continue to prioritize his availability for Week 1. Meanwhile, starting wideout Romeo Doubs (back) has returned to practice in some capacity Monday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.