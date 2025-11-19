Love (left shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Love was briefly forced out of Green Bay's win over the Giants in Week 11 due to a shoulder issue, but it doesn't appear the starting quarterback is any danger of missing time. However, Love's top five wide receivers are all listed on Wednesday's injury report in some fashion, with Romeo Doubs (wrist), Matthew Golden (wrist/shoulder), Christian Watson (knee) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) having been limited at practice, and Savion Williams (foot) designated as a non-participant. With a difficult home matchup against the Vikings' defense on deck Sunday, fantasy managers will want to closely monitor the health of Love's pass-catching corps.