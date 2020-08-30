Coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that Love had "his best day up to this point, just making some key throws downfield," Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

"I think he's consistently getting better," LaFleur said. The coach's comments come just days after a report by Matt Schneidman of the Athletic that Love had "yet to even provide a glimpse at why the Packers traded up to draft him in the first round." The Utah State was always expected to require time to develop at the next level, so it's not tremendously worrying to see that he's had an inconsistent training camp. The Packers will no doubt eventually give Love the opportunity to replace Aaron Rodgers, but he'll first get the benefit of at least a couple of seasons to learn as a backup behind the future Hall of Famer.