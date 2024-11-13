Love (groin) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Love exited early during the Packers' Week 8 win at Jacksonville due to a strained groin but was able to play every snap in a Week 9 loss to the Lions. He struggled in rainy conditions in the latter contest, completing 23 of 39 passes for 273 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while being credited with three fumbles, none of which he lost. With the team's Week 9 bye to heal up, Love is good to go moving forward, but running backs Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) and MarShawn Lloyd (ankle/hamstring) both were limited participants Wednesday, leaving the backfield in some flux ahead of Sunday's contest at Chicago.