Love completed 25 of 39 passes for 218 yards with one touchdown and one interception and added two carries for two yards in the Packers' 24-22 loss to the Giants on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

Love's numbers have to be considered a disappointment under any circumstance, as the matchup appeared to be a favorable one coming in and both the quarterback and the Packers as a whole had plenty of momentum. Love did appear to put Green Bay in excellent position for a win with a six-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath with 1:33 remaining, but Tommy DeVito was able to lead the Giants on a 57-yard game-winning march to secure the victory. Love's interception didn't lead to any points for New York but did come at the Giants' 23-yard line, and that pick was preceded by a fumble at the hosts' 27-yard line as well. Love had thrown for at least 267 yards and two touchdowns in each of the previous four games coming into Monday night, and he hadn't thrown an interception in the last three contests. Love will aim to right the ship and keep his team's thin playoff hopes alive in a Week 15 home matchup against the Buccaneers.