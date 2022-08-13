Love completed 13 of 24 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions and added 24 yards on four rushes in the Packers' 28-21 preseason loss to the 49ers on Friday night.

With Aaron Rodgers sitting out, it was Love who started the game and played the entirety of the first half. The 2020 first-round pick's night got off to an encouraging start when he connected with Romeo Doubs for a nifty 33-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline to answer an early 49ers field goal. However, Love then short-circuited each of the Packers' next three possessions with interceptions, all which came in San Francisco territory. Love did finish the night on a positive note when he helmed a nine-play, 75-yard march just before halftime that culminated in another 33-yard scoring toss, this time in conjunction with Danny Davis. The Utah State product could see another solid allotment of playing time in next Friday night's home exhibition battle against the Saints, even if Rodgers makes a brief appearance to start the game.