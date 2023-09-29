Love completed 23 of 36 passes for 246 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and added two rushes for minus-2 yards and another score in the Packers' 34-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Green Bay and threw a two-point conversion pass.

Love endured a rough night overall despite the solid passing yardage total, as he took five sacks in addition to throwing multiple interceptions for the second time in his career, with the first occasion also having come against Detroit back in Week 18 of the 2021 campaign. Love's first pick early in the second quarter came at Green Bay's 27-yard line and led to a David Montgomery two-yard touchdown two plays later, while the second unfolded at Detroit's four-yard line with 4:15 remaining and the Packers down by 17. Love had the benefit of Christian Watson as a pass-catching option for the first time this season, but Romeo Doubs remained his favorite target by far with a team-high 13 targets. Love and his receiving corps will now have plenty of extra time to continue building chemistry ahead of a Week 6 road battle versus the Raiders on Monday night, Oct. 9, following a Week 5 bye.