Love is undergoing a procedure for a ligament injury in his left thumb, with the Packers hoping he'll be back at practice next week, Paul Bretl of ESPN LaCrosse 105.5 reports.

Love suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason loss to the Jets, in which he completed one of five passes for seven yards over two drives. He wasn't expected to play in Green Bay's second preseason game anyway, and it sounds like he'll be back in practice well before the start of the regular season. The thumb injury would be a much bigger concern if it impacted his throwing hand. As is, Love doesn't seem to be in much danger of missing Week 1.