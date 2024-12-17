Head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Love took a hit to his thigh during Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks, but the quarterback is expected to be a full participant in practice throughout Week 16, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Though Love played all 64 of the Packers' offensive snaps in the Week 15 win, he was seen limping late in the game, which LaFleur addressed during his media session Tuesday. With the coach downplaying any concern about Love's health, fantasy managers should feel comfortable with deploying the quarterback as they normally would heading into a favorable Week 16 matchup with the Saints on Monday night. While Green Bay's heavy reliance on the Josh Jacobs-led run game has limited his overall passing volume of late, Love has been highly efficient over his last four starts with an average of 218.0 yards per game and 8.9 yards per attempt to go with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.