Packers' Jordan Love: Not playing in preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Love (thumb) isn't in uniform for Saturday's preseason finale against Seattle, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Love had surgery Aug. 12 on his left thumb and was a limited practice participant at last update. There's been no concern expressed about his Week 1 status, with Love fully expected to start in a home game against the Lions. The health of his wide receivers is more of a concern, with Jayden Reed (foot) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) both missing extended time this summer.
More News
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Taking part in 7-on-7s•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Limited in return to practice•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Could return to practice Monday•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Wearing cast on left hand•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Needs procedure on left thumb•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Starters likely to rest Saturday•