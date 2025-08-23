Love (thumb) isn't in uniform for Saturday's preseason finale against Seattle, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Love had surgery Aug. 12 on his left thumb and was a limited practice participant at last update. There's been no concern expressed about his Week 1 status, with Love fully expected to start in a home game against the Lions. The health of his wide receivers is more of a concern, with Jayden Reed (foot) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) both missing extended time this summer.