Head coach Matt LaFleur said Love (elbow) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Love made an early departure from this past Sunday's loss to the Bears with an elbow injury that resulted in a loss of feeling in his right hand. He was able to take part in Wednesday's team stretch and warmups, and in the ensuing practice outside that was closed to the media, he was able to throw, as LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Love later mentioned to Schneidman that he doesn't have any lingering numbness in his hand but does have soreness in his elbow, which was the reason for his limited listing. Love's activity level Thursday and Friday likely will be key for his ability to suit up for Sunday's wild-card game in Philadelphia.