The Packers will move on to Love at quarterback after agreeing to trade Aaron Rodgers to the Jets on Monday, Rich Cimini and Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

With the long-awaited deal soon to be ironed out in the coming days, the post-Rodgers era in Green Bay now has clarity. A first-round pick in 2020, Love has just 10 appearances and one start on his resume through three campaigns, having completed 50 of 83 passes (60.2 percent) for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions and rushing 13 times for 26 yards. His performance (113 yards and a TD strike to Christian Watson in one and a half quarters) in place of Rodgers against the Eagles in Week 12 last season likely was the sign the Packers needed that Love was ready to take over the offense. As the roster stands before the 2023 Draft, the skill-position talent at Love's disposal consists of notables like running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon and wide receivers Watson and Romeo Doubs.