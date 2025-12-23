Head coach Matt LaFleur said that Love (concussion) will be a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Though Love was diagnosed with a concussion just three days earlier after being forced out of Saturday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears, he already appears to be making some progress through the league's five-step protocol for head injuries. That being said, LaFleur noted that he doesn't necessarily feel any better of Love's chances of being able to play this Saturday against the Ravens than he did 48 hours ago, with the coach noting that the Packers need to see how the quarterback progresses over the next few days before his Week 17 status is determined, per Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com. LaFleur offered similar sentiments about backup Malik Willis' odds of playing Saturday, as Willis will also be limited Tuesday after sustaining an injury to his throwing shoulder while coming on in relief of Love in Week 16. At this stage of the week, practice-squad member Clayton Tune is the only quarterback in the organization who's fully healthy.