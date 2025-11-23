Love completed 14 of 21 passes for 139 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed three times for 15 yards in the Packers' 23-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Love's final line underscores how little the Packers were threatened by the Vikings' J.J. McCarthy-led offense in the divisional clash. Love, who Ryan Wood of USA Today reports conceded to having taken "a couple hits" to his shoulder without serious impact, attempted well under 25 passes for the third straight game and eighth time this season overall. The veteran signal-caller also failed to throw a touchdown pass for the third time in four contests, but he figures to have to be much more aggressive in a Thanksgiving road showdown against the Lions.