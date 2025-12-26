default-cbs-image
Love (left shoulder/concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Ravens.

Love thus will miss his first game of the season due to the concussion that he suffered last Saturday in Chicago, yielding the offense to backup Malik Willis (right shoulder/Illness). Love will turn his focus to getting healthy ahead of a Week 18 road matchup with the Vikings.

