Love completed 25 of 36 pass attempts for 267 yards and three touchdowns while adding 10 rushing yards on two attempts in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Chiefs.

Love put together a statement win by out-dueling active legend Patrick Mahomes on the national stage Sunday. The Packers' signal-caller picked apart a tough defense from the pocket, resulting in his second consecutive week completing at least 69 percent of his passes while throwing three touchdowns. Love has emphatically put an end to his midseason doldrums with eight touchdowns and no turnovers over his last three games. He will look to maintain that momentum in a plus matchup against the Giants next Monday.