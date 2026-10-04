Love completed 22 of 30 passes for 197 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed four times for minus-8 yards in the Packers' 17-14 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Love's final line was a serviceable one despite the low-scoring and often choppy game, and the veteran signal-caller salvaged his fantasy day with touchdown tosses of two yards each to Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft. Love spread the ball around to eight different targets overall on the afternoon, and although he's completed a career-low 56.5 percent of his passes through four games, he also boasts an 8:3 TD:INT in that span. Love next takes on the division-rival Bears in a Week 5 home matchup next Sunday.