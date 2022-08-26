Love completed 16 of 26 passes for 148 yards and an interception in Thursday's preseason game against Kansas City. He also gained five yards on his only carry.

The 23-year-old got the start at quarterback for the Packers and played into the second half, and while Love's numbers weren't great he did did engineer two scoring drives, leading to all 10 of Green Bay's points on the night. The 2020 first-round pick will back up Aaron Rodgers once again this season, a role which afforded him only one start and 62 total pass attempts last year.