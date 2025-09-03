Love (thumb) officially was a full practice participant Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur announced that Love was handling every practice rep as of last Wednesday after the quarterback underwent a procedure for a ligament injury in his left thumb following preseason Week 1. According to Demovsky, Love continued to wear a brace on the thumb in question this Wednesday, but he told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic afterward that it isn't limiting him, and that he'll be able to hand off normally Sunday versus the Lions. Love thus is set for his first game action with rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden this weekend, but there's a chance WR Jayden Reed isn't available due to a Jones fracture in his left foot that kept him off the field to start Week 1 prep.