Coach Matt LaFleur said Love could "potentially" see a significant amount of preseason reps this summer, according to NFL.com's Eric Edholm.

"There's a lot of things I'd like to see out of him," LaFleur said. "It's more or less just the process of becoming better each and every day and the command that he has. Certainly, you want to give him every opportunity. You can't give him enough reps. Just making those incremental improvements and becoming more consistent on a daily basis. I'm really excited. He definitely has complete command of our offense. There's no doubt about it. He's put the work in, he knows the ins and outs. Now it's going to apply that in a real situation." LaFleur, however, indicated that the plan is "fluid," as the Packers certainly don't want to risk a Love injury in meaningless preseason exhibitions. Love's ability to take the reins from Aaron Rodgers is one of the season's most interesting storylines.