Love completed 21 of 40 passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Steelers.

Love barely completed half of his passes, yet he had a number of long completions downfield. After opening the game with an eight-yard touchdown to Romeo Doubs, he found Jayden Reed for a 35-yard score during the second quarter. To close the contest, though, Love was intercepted on consecutive drives while attempting throws into the end zone, tarnishing a performance that otherwise had some promising moments.