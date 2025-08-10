Love completed one of five passes for seven yards during the Packers' 30-10 preseason loss to the Jets on Saturday night.

Love was in on Green Bay's first two possessions, but as his final line implies, he couldn't get much going despite having some familiar faces around him at the skill positions. Love three incomplete to Romeo Doubs on his first two attempts and then failed to connect with Malik Heath on his first throw of the Packers' second drive but then finally got on the board with a seven-yard strike to rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden. Love ended up taking a sack on his final dropback of the night, making it a rocky way to open the preseason. The 2020 first-round pick is likely in for a longer stint under center during the Packers' second preseason game, which comes on the road against the Colts next Saturday afternoon.