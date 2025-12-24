Love (left shoulder/concussion) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Love departed this past Saturday's loss at Chicago in the third quarter due to a concussion and since then has also been listed with a left shoulder injury, which limited him at Tuesday's walkthrough. Prior to that session, coach Matt LaFleur discussed the circumstances regarding Love and No. 2 QB Malik Willis (right shoulder), telling Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com that the Packers will "see how they progress throughout the course of the week." Considering Willis didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, and Love still must gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to be able to suit up Saturday against the Ravens, Green Bay's situation at quarterback is in significant flux for Week 17.