Love completed 4-of-5 passes for 65 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
With just over a minute to go and the Packers trailing by 16 points, Love replaced starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and handled the final drive of the game. He completed all four passes he got off, with the lone misfire coming on a spiked ball to stop the clock. The efficient outing bodes well for Love's confidence but does nothing to change his status as the backup behind Rodgers.
More News
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Plays into second half•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Inconsistent preseason performance•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Starting Friday•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Mixed bag in preseason opener•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Starting preseason opener•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Set for backup duties again•