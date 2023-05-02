Love is signing a one-year extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Love and the Packers found a workaround shortly before the deadline for fifth-year options for 2020 first-round picks. The team apparently wasn't comfortable guaranteeing Love a $20.3 million salary for 2024, instead convincing him to accept a one-year extension with a smaller guarantee and a slightly higher ceiling. The 24-year-old is set to take over as Green Bay's starting quarterback after the Aaron Rodgers trade, leading an offense with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in the backfield and Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed projecting as the top three wide receivers. The Packers took Reed in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, also adding TE Luke Musgrave (Round 2), TE Tucker Kraft (Round 3) and WR Dontayvion Wicks (Round 5).
