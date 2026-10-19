Love completed 23 of 41 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Cowboys. He also rushed twice for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Love started hot, throwing for 109 yards on the opening drive while making up for some offensive penalties before eventually tossing a nine-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden. Love was picked off on the next possession, and Golden just brushed the Dallas defender on the way to the ground to prevent what would otherwise have been a pick-six. The Packers intercepted Dak Prescott on the ensuing drive and never looked back, pulling away for a convincing win to improve to 4-2. Love was held to a single touchdown pass for the first time this season after five consecutive two-touchdown performances through the air, but he got his customary second touchdown on the ground with a one-yard rushing score that gave the Packers a 17-0 lead just before halftime. After coming 24 yards short of his fourth 300-yard passing performance, Love is well positioned to post big numbers through the air again in Week 7 against Detroit's vulnerable secondary.