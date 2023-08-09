Love told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on Wednesday that he expects to play a few possessions during Friday's preseason game at Cincinnati.

A 2020 first-round pick, Love didn't see any NFL action until the 2021 preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, he logged mostly spot duty, including one start, in the last two regular seasons, en route to 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions on 60.3-percent passing. Now that Aaron Rodgers has moved on to the Jets, though, Love has taken over direction of the Packers offense behind a steady O-line. Love will have a one-two punch in running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon to lean on, but the receiving corps mostly boasts first- and second-year options, featuring 2022 second-round pick Christian Watson.