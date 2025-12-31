Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Love (shoulder/concussion) will practice but remains in the NFL's five-step protocol for brain injuries, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Love was listed as a limited participant at all three of Green Bay's practice sessions prior to being ruled out for the team's loss to Baltimore in Week 17, in which backup Malik Willis (shoulder) also suffered an injury late, leading to third-string quarterback Clayton Tune taking the field. Per Zach Kruse of USA Today, LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that some starters will be held out of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Vikings, with the Packers are already locked into the No. 7 seed of the NFC playoffs. While LaFleur declined to specify which starters won't play, it could make sense to allow both Love and Willis time to get healthy for the postseason, even if one or both are cleared to play Week 18. Green Bay is signing Desmond Ridder to the practice squad Wednesday, a move that provides the team with additional depth alongside Tune in case Love and/or Willis are unavailable versus Minnesota.