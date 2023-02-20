Love completed 14 of 21 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown over four appearances during the 2022 season.

The former first-rounder played sparingly in his third season, with the highlight being his late-game performance in the Packers' Week 12 loss to the Eagles. He could finally get a real chance to show what he can do in 2023 if fellow quarterback Aaron Rodgers moves on or retires, but his status will be in limbo until Rodgers' situation is resolved.