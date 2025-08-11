Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday he expects Green Bay's starters to rest during Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, but that the plan is subject to change based on the week of practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

LaFleur made clear that he wasn't satisfied with the sloppy cameo Love and the starting offense made during Green Bay's 30-10 preseason loss to the Jets over the weekend, in which the starting QB completed just one of five passes for seven yards, in part due to multiple drops by his pass-catching corps. "I just want to see improvement out there on the practice field," LaFleur said, noting that "if we don't feel great about it, and we feel like we need the work," then the starters could end up suiting up for preseason action against Indianapolis on Saturday. Dontayvion Wicks (calf) could have a chance to be back in action versus the Colts, but No. 1 wideout Jayden Reed (foot) is wearing a walking boot and LaFleur hasn't provided a tangible update on his injury severity or recovery timetable.