Coach Matt LaFleur said Love will start Friday's preseason contest against the 49ers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
LaFleur also relayed that Aaron Rodgers will sit out at least Green Bay's first two preseason contests, but that a decision hasn't yet been made about August 25's game against the Chiefs, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. It remains to be seen how many drives the 2020 first-round pick will actually lead Friday, but whatever snaps Love does take will help prepare him for handling backup duties this season. If the 49ers opt to start second-year quarterback Trey Lance, Friday's contest could prove to be one of the more intriguing matchups on the preseason slate.
