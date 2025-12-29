Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Saturday's 41-24 loss to the Ravens that Love (concussion) will resume starting over Malik Willis (shoulder) when healthy, but declined to confirm whether the team would rest any players during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

"[Love] is our franchise quarterback," LaFleur said, "and when he is healthy, he's going to be our starter." Willis was forced out late in Week 17 versus Baltimore and replaced by third-string quarterback Clayton Tune, which leaves Green Bay's QB situation very murky heading into Week 18. While Willis reportedly could have returned to action against the Ravens had the game still been close, the Packers are already locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs, giving LaFleur plenty of incentive to give both banged-up signal-callers a week to rest even if they are cleared to play against Minnesota.