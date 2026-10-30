Love completed 30 of 41 passes for 288 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and recovered a fumble in the Packers' 27-19 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Love continued his season-long trend of prolific passing yardage totals in the Packers' fifth win of the season, and Thursday's total was accomplished with Christian Watson missing almost a full quarter because of chest and rib injuries. Love connected with Tucker Kraft (12 yards), Matthew Golden (24 yards) and Josh Jacobs (four yards) for his trio of TD passes, a figure that marked a new season high. Love did throw an interception for a third straight game, but it didn't lead to any Panthers points. Love is already up to what is currently a league-high 2,246 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes on the season heading into a Week 9 road showdown against the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 8.