Love completed 29 of 37 pass attempts for 360 yards and three touchdowns while losing one yard on a kneel down in Sunday's 35-25 win over the Steelers.

Love was nearly flawless in Sunday's primetime victory. finishing with a season-high 78.3 percent completion rate. It was the 26-year-old's second time eclipsing 300 passing yards while throwing for three touchdowns this season. Interestingly, both occurrences have come on Sunday Night Football broadcasts, with Love throwing for 337 yards and three scores in a memorable 40-40 tie against Dallas in Week 4. It was fitting that Sunday's standout performance came against Packers' legend Aaron Rodgers, as Love is doing his best prime Rodgers impersonation with 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions through seven starts in 2025. Love checks in as an elite fantasy option heading into a soft matchup against the Panthers in Week 9.