Love completed 17 of 29 passes for 198 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed once for seven yards in the Packers' 26-13 loss to the Rams on Wednesday night.

Love already had a daunting challenge coming in against a talented Rams secondary. It was made exponentially more difficult due to Christian Watson, to whom he threw his only touchdown pass of the night in the second quarter from six yards out, exiting the game for good late in the first half due to a possible concussion. The veteran signal-caller unsurprisingly scuffled throughout, and his two interceptions came in the second half while the game was still within reach for Green Bay. The game marked Love's first with multiple interceptions this season, as well as his third below 200 passing yards. Love will look to bounce back when the Packers return to action on the road against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 6.