Love completed 24 of 41 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Vikings. He added a team-high 34 rushing yards on four carries.

The fact that the young QB led the Packers in rushing tells the story on how dysfunctional the offense was as a whole, but Love salvaged his day somewhat with a one-yard TD pass to Romeo Doubs late in the fourth quarter. Over the last five games, Love's posted a 5:8 TD:INT with a 58.2 percent completion rate and a 6.0 YPA, and until Green Bay can re-establish an effective running game, he could continue to struggle to find easy completions. He'll look to turn things around in Week 9 against a Rams defense that just got lit up by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.