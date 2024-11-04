Love completed 23 of 39 passes for 273 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Lions.

Love played through a groin injury that limited his practice participation throughout the week. At first glance, his stat line appears decent, as he averaged 7.0 yards per attempt and topped 250 passing yards fourth time in seven games. However, he threw a pick-six just before halftime on an ill-advised play and later missed Dontayvion Wicks wide open in the end zone as the Packers tried to make a comeback early in the fourth quarter. Love has now failed to throw a touchdown in consecutive starts as the Packers head into their bye week.