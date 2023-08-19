Love is in line to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Patriots, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

After completing seven of 10 passes for 46 yards and one touchdown in Green Bay's exhibition opener last Friday at Cincinnati, Love will get some more work as he prepares for his first season as the team's starting signal-caller. Expect Love to have his full complement of skill-position talent for a handful of series Saturday.