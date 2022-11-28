Love completed six of nine pass attempts for 113 yards and a touchdown after Aaron Rodgers (ribs) was forced to leave Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Eagles.

Love stepped in for Rodgers with the Packers down two scores late in the contest and the backup didn't let the offense skip a beat, despite eventually falling short on an improbable comeback attempt. The 2020 first-round pick looked as good as we've ever seen him in limited action, whipping crisp passes to his receivers in stride en route to a near-perfect QB rating in his quarter of action. Initial reports on Rodgers' ribs are unclear, but he was able to avoid a punctured lung after having trouble breathing while being examined postgame. Head coach Matt LaFleur added that he doesn't know if Rodgers will be forced to miss time, but added that if healthy, he will start Sunday against Chicago, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. If Love does end up starting for the 4-8 Packers, he showed enough of an improvement in a hostile environment Sunday to warrant fantasy consideration against a struggling Bears defense.